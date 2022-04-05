Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Army
Published

Deadly Army helicopter crash at Georgia's Fort Stewart not an accident: report

Capt. James Bellew, 26, died during a crash involving two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A crash involving two Army helicopters that killed a soldier at Georgia's Fort Stewart last month was not an accident and is under criminal investigation, according to a media report.

The Army Times reported a source with knowledge of the investigation into the March 30 crash that killed Capt. James Bellew said the incident "not an accident."

THE PENTAGON IS INVESTIGATING EXTREMISM IN THE MILITARY. HERE'S HOW BAD THE PROBLEM IS

  • Army Capt. James Bellew
    Image 1 of 2

    Army Capt. James Bellew, 26, died March 30 during an incident involving two helicopters at Fort Stewart, Georgia.  (U.S. Army)

  • The incident at Fort Stewart, Georgia is under investigation.
    Image 2 of 2

    Army Capt. James Bellew. (U.S. Army)

Bellow died during an incident involving two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters at Wright Army Airfield, which is used by the Army and the city of Hinesville, Georgia. 

A spokesperson for the Army's 3rd Infantry Division told the Times the service’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the crash. 

Bellew, 26, was on MedEvac duty on the night of the incident, Lt. Col. Lindsey Elder told the news outlet.

"Capt. Bellew was the only crewmember involved in the incident and he was the only one injured or killed in the incident," he said. "The initial indication is that all other crewmembers were asleep at the time of the incident."

"At this point, we cannot address the manner of the damage to the two aircraft, timeline of events, or the response from the tower and emergency services, as those details are still considered part of the active investigation," Elder added. "No further information will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation."

Fort Stewart, Georgia.

Fort Stewart, Georgia. (U.S. Army)

Elder said he couldn't address the damage to the two aircraft or the timeline of events surrounding the crash, citing an ongoing investigation. 

Fox News has also reached out to the 3rd Infantry Division. 

Bellew was a native of Charlottesville, Virginia and entered the Army in 2017 as a medical service officer.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

