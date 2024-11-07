Dead mom’s baby daddy out on bond for manslaughter charge can still see child, outraging woman’s family

A Texas man accused of manslaughter after he allegedly struck the mother of his child with a vehicle in May will maintain his parental rights while out on bond, according to local records and reports.

The Canyon Police Department in May responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian and determined that Ulise DeLao, 28, "struck" Brittany Torres, 27, who was "standing outside of the vehicle" at the time.

Torres was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities arrested DeLao for "intoxication manslaughter," police said in a press release at the time.

DeLao was released from jail in October after posting $250,000 bond – reduced from $500,000 in June, Randall County records show.

After a Monday hearing in a civil case regarding the suspect's parental rights for his 1-year-old son, Judge James Anderson ultimately decided that DeLao could maintain those rights, according to local news outlet KVII.

Torres' aunt, Jessica Heller, has been pushing for justice for her niece on social media.

"Say her name: Brittany Alexandria Torres!" Heller wrote in a Thursday Facebook post responding to a People article. "My niece has no voice; she cannot testify, she cannot share her side of the story. This is her voice now. We demand answers. We demand justice!"

In another Facebook post on Tuesday, Heller said her niece was "killed by a disgusting monster" who "should have protected and loved her."

"THE JUSTICE SYSTEM FAILED HER. AND THEY ARE FAILING HER SON," Heller wrote.

DeLao reportedly confessed to hitting Torres with his vehicle in May, and a prosecutor representing Torres' mother argued in court Monday that DeLao's behavior could harm the child, emotionally or physically.

Footage played in court apparently showed DeLao dragging Torres out of a truck on two occasions on the same day he allegedly struck her in front of their home, KVII reported.

Anderson ultimately denied the request to terminate DeLao's parental rights, according to the outlet.

Torres' obituary says the 27-year-old "found her purpose when she became a mom."

"She loved kids and was a wonderful mom and teacher," it reads. "She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was nurturing and loved her nephew.… Brittany was spontaneous, loving, funny, outgoing, gentle, caring, big hearted, full of life, kind, and had a beautiful smile."