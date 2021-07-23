DC shooting: Police release footage of suspects fleeing after brazen shooting

Police in Washington, D.C., late Thursday appealed for the public’s help in identifying the suspects seen fleeing in a getaway car after allegedly opening fire on a bustling street about one mile away from the White House.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it obtained video footage that showed the suspects jumping into an "older black sedan" and speeding off. The shooting occurred at about 8:20 p.m. in the area of 14th and Riggs Street, Northwest. Witnesses said they heard about 20 gunshots and two men were injured.

The scene was chaotic and the sound of gunfire sent a crowd running. Police arrived at the scene and found two men with gunshot wounds. They were both breathing and conscious. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A source told Fox 5 DC that one victim was hit in the arm and the other in the chest. The report said one victim appeared to be targeted and the other could be a bystander.

Police announced a $10,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to a conviction.

The shooting underscores a troubling rise in crime in the district. A reporter for WUSA said a man was killed three weeks ago during a walk with his wife a block away from Thursday's crime scene.

As of Thursday, there had been 106 homicides, one higher than at the time frame last year, according to police data. In an effort to crack down on the violence. Mayor Muriel Bowser this week directed the police department to use any overtime necessary to address public safety.

