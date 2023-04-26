DC police chief steps down for FBI post: report

Robert Contee III is stepping down as chief of Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed Contee's departure in a statement.

"On behalf of our city, I want to congratulate Chief Contee on his retirement and thank him for his service to DC — for leading MPD with passion and purpose. He has pushed our criminal justice system to do more and be better," the mayor said.

"He has led MPD through an incredibly challenging time for our country – from the pandemic to January 6th and navigating the effects of a shrinking department during a time when gun violence is exploding across the nation."

Sources told WTOP that Contee had accepted a role with the FBI. Fox News Digital has reached out to MPDC for comment.

The mayor tapped Contee to lead the force in December 2020. He was sworn in on January 2, 2021, and was officially confirmed as chief four months later, replacing Peter Newsham.

Contee, who has been with the department since 1989, was scheduled to appear alongside Mayor Bowser at an event Thursday to announce "a focused and community-centered approach to public safety."

The reshuffling comes amid increasing crime in D.C. and police staffing reaching a half-century low.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the FBI.