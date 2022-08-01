DC Metro restores red line stations following electrical fire over the weekend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The D.C. Metro red line service train was restored on Monday morning after a low voltage electrical caused some sections to be suspended over the weekend.

The Metro announced the red line between Van Ness and Farragut North stations was restored just before 10 AM and would resume regular arrivals every 10 minutes. Moreover, shut bus services will remain in place until 1 AM every 7 to 15 minutes.

"Full Red Line train service has been restored between Farragut North & Van Ness. Crews have completed work after Saturday’s low-voltage cable incident," the official Twitter account of the WMATA said on Monday. "Trains will operate to all stations, every 10 min. Shuttle bus service remains in place for customers until 11."

The disruption occurred on Saturday night following reports of smoke, fires, and track issues at the DuPont Circle Station, according to WTOP. Later that evening DC fire announced a low voltage fire had occurred due to an electoral issue.

"Within a moment, the operator reported that he saw sparks on the tunnel wall ahead and observed smoke," the WMATA said in a statement. An electrical cable led to the fire when it damaged adjacent cables.

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke apologized for the inconvenience to riders on Sunday. Clarke is in second on the job after previously running the public transit system in Austin, Texas.

"Team is at work addressing cable repairs from last night’s incident," Clark tweeted."I was personally in the tunnels with the crews to review the damage & repair plan. More work to do so we are also developing shuttle contingency plans for tomorrow. More status & service updates tonight."

Clarke also noted that as a result of the arcing incident, a system-wide inspection of low voltage power cables would take place across all the railway systems.

