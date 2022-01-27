DC hotel shooting: 1 dead, 4 others injured

Five people, including at least four females, suffered gunshot wounds at a hotel in Washington, D.C.

Of the four wounded females located by police in connection to a shooting incident at a Days Inn in the city's Northwest quadrant, one has died, while the remaining three are at a hospital receiving treatment, the D.C. Police Department said.

DC-AREA STUDENTS TWEET ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING INSTEAD OF DIALING 911: POLICE

A fifth victim, located a short time later, was also at the hospital receiving treatment, according to an update tweeted by the department. The gender of that gunshot victim was not immediately announced.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. ET Thursday at the Days Inn in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. Fox 5 D.C. reported that officers arrived at the hotel to find one female who had been shot in a hallway and another shot in a room. Three other gunshot victims transported themselves to the hospital.

Streets surrounding the hotel remained closed as police continue to investigate.