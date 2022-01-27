Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Published

DC hotel shooting: 1 dead, 4 others injured

DC police say of 4 of the victims, including one who died, were female

Danielle Wallace
Danielle Wallace
Several roads were shut down over the incident as the investigation remains ongoing

Five people, including at least four females, suffered gunshot wounds at a hotel in Washington, D.C.

Of the four wounded females located by police in connection to a shooting incident at a Days Inn in the city's Northwest quadrant, one has died, while the remaining three are at a hospital receiving treatment, the D.C. Police Department said. 

A fifth victim, located a short time later, was also at the hospital receiving treatment, according to an update tweeted by the department. The gender of that gunshot victim was not immediately announced.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. ET Thursday at the Days Inn in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. Fox 5 D.C. reported that officers arrived at the hotel to find one female who had been shot in a hallway and another shot in a room. Three other gunshot victims transported themselves to the hospital. 

Streets surrounding the hotel remained closed as police continue to investigate. 

