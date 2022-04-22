Expand / Collapse search
Crime
DC woman jumps from high-rise apartment with legs tied, suspect arrested: police

DC woman reportedly jumped to avoid domestic assault

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Washington D.C., woman whose legs were tied fell from a building Thursday night and a suspect was arrested after he allegedly came back to the scene, authorities said. 

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports about someone who fell several stories from an apartment building. They found a woman on the ground with her legs bound together with "some type of rope tied around her legs," a police spokesperson told reporters. 

DC TEEN ARRESTED IN CRIME SPREE THAT INCLUDES HITTING WOMAN WITH A HAMMER

A woman who was bound on her legs fell out of a Washington D.C., apartment building Thursday and a suspect has been arrested, police said.

She sustained critical injuries and was taken to a hospital where she is conscious and breathing. Investigators believe the woman and a man, identified as Kylee Jamal Palmer, 22, had been in a domestic dispute inside an eighth-floor apartment unit before the fall.

The woman told investigators that she jumped from the building to escape an assault, Fox affiliate WTTG-TV reported. 

During the investigation, authorities issued an alert for 1-year-old Kylee Palmer, who was missing and later found with a relative. The child is believed to be related to the woman and the older Palmer, authorities said. 

After she fell, he fled the scene, police said. Palmer later came back "distraught" and was questioned and arrested. During a search of the unit, authorities found a firearm and high-capacity magazine belonging to him, police said. 

Kylee Palmer

He is charged with assault with intent to kill, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device. 

