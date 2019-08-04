Dayton, Ohio, shooting suspect identified, sister among 9 killed, officials say

The sister of the gunman in the deadly rampage in Dayton, Ohio was among the nine killed during the early-morning shooting in a popular nightlife area that left dozens injured, officials revealed Sunday.

Dayton Deputy Director and Assistant Chief of Police Lt. Col. Matt Carper identified the gunman as 24-year-old Connor Betts. His sister, 22-year-old Megan Betts, was among the nine killed, according to Carper, who added that al of those killed during the rampage were shot in the city's Oregon District around Fifth Street.

Betts was killed by police less than a minute after he opened fire with a .223-caliber rifle in the streets of the Oregon District around 1 a.m. Sunday in the second U.S. mass shooting in less than 24 hours after at least 20 people were slain in El Paso, Texas.

"This is a heartbreaking tragedy," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine told reporters at a news conference Sunday afternoon. "It is the type of tragedy that you hope never comes to your state."

DAYTON, OHIO, SHOOTING THAT LEFT 9 DEAD, 27 HURT HALTED 'IN UNDER A MINUTE' BY COPS WHO SHOT SUSPECT: MAYOR

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says Betts was wearing body armor and had additional high-capacity magazines. The Oregon District was filled with "thousands" of people out on a weekend night at the time, according to Whaley. Officers were also stationed in the neighborhood and were able to halt the rampage less than a minute after it began, the mayor added.

“If Dayton police had not gotten to the shooter in under a minute -- and figure that 26 injured, 9 dead -- hundreds of people in the Oregon District could be dead today," Whaley told reporters.

