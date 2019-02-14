Dayton-area water crisis affecting 400,000 nearly over, reports say

A break or leak in the water system serving the Dayton, Ohio, area resulted in a “significant loss of water” to area homes and businesses Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, affecting some 400,000 people, according to reports.

Early Thursday, the Dayton Daily News reported that the source of the break or leak had been determined, though officials were unwilling to disclose the precise location.

WATCH: NASA RELEASES 450,000 GALLONS OF WATER IN ONE MINUTE

Mayor Nan Whaley previously said in a Facebook post that the disruption likely occurred at a river crossing.

Because of the outage or reduction in service, and work being done to restore water supplies, officials had advised residents who still had water to boil it for at least 30 seconds before consuming, Dayton's FOX 45 reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials were expected to disclose more details at a Thursday morning news conference.

Treatment plants resumed pumping at full capacity Thursday morning, but restoring full service to all customers was expected to take as long as eight hours, the Daily News reported.