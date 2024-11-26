Data exposes dangerous impact of Dems' decision to put Americans last and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Numbers reveal how Democrats' decision is endangering American lives.

2. Trump announces three key appointments to White House offices.

3. World's biggest retailer rolls back ‘woke’ policies amid backlash.

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘SCHADENFREUDE’– Senator responds to Democrats admitting filibuster will help them stop Trump agenda. Continue reading …

FAMILY'S HEARTBREAK – Illegal immigrant accused of killing pastor after daily morning run takes tragic turn. Continue reading …

‘WHAT A JOKE’ – Social media sounds off after judge's ruling on trans volleyball player at center of controversy. Continue reading …

SMART ALECK – Actor calls Americans uneducated and ‘very uninformed about reality.’ Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

'SUIT'ING UP – Dem AGs appear ready to battle Trump again. Continue reading …

STATE OF MIND – Blinken set to testify on Afghanistan withdrawal in House amid looming contempt vote. Continue reading …

'KANGAROO' COURT – Trump, Congress looking to put suffocating sanctions on ICC for its Israel arrest warrants. Continue reading …

FUTURE IN FOCUS – What's next for this popular Republican governor after he leaves office? Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

TRUMP SLUMP – Ratings suffer as liberals avoid news after election. Continue reading …

'WHATEVER' – Musk mocks Axios CEO raging over Americans believing they 'don’t need the media.' Continue reading …

MEDIA MELTDOWN – Former news boss sheds light on his ouster from liberal media network. Continue reading …

OPINION

STEVE HILTON – Five things California Democrats still don't get. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – 'Is the new budget done yet?' Trump needs to move fast. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

ROAD TO RUIN – Luxury car brand boss has harsh words for critics after backlash over ‘woke’ rebrand. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on turkey pardons, train travel and parade personalities. Take the quiz here …

OFF THE TABLE – Three food recalls that could impact your Thanksgiving grocery shopping. Continue reading …

FUN FACTS - Pluto is only 4 hours away if you traveled at the speed of light. Continue reading …

HOLIDAY FLIGHT CANCELED? – Travel expert shares steps to take. See video …

WATCH

GREGG JARRETT – No fair prosecutor would've brought these cases against Trump. See video …

RAYMOND ARROYO – Biden spared the turkeys but callously executed his own speech. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













