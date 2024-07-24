Fun Facts: Humans spend HOW LONG with their eyes closed from blinking?

Expand / Collapse search
  • The Antarctic ice sheet is so massive that if it were to melt completely, global sea levels would rise by about 58 meters (190 feet).
  • It takes about 1,800 gallons of water to produce one pound of beef, which equals 10 full bathtubs to create one quarter-pound burger. This includes water used for drinking, feed, and processing.
  • Mount Everest grows approximately 0.16 inches (4 millimeters) per year due to tectonic activity. Over a human lifetime, this growth can be quite noticeable, adding about 10 inches (25 centimeters) in 60 years.
  • There are more trees on Earth than stars in the Milky Way: While estimates vary, it's generally accepted that there are around 3 trillion trees on Earth, whereas there are estimated to be around 100 billion stars in the Milky Way galaxy.
  • To produce one pound of honey, a colony of honeybees must fly approximately 55,000 miles and visit around 2 million flowers.
  • The Great Wall of China is over 13,000 miles (21,000 kilometers) long. If laid end to end, it would stretch more than halfway around the Earth.
  • The global population reached 1 billion in 1804. It took 123 years to reach 2 billion (in 1927) and only 12 years to go from 7 billion to 8 billion (2022).
  • Due to thermal expansion, the height of the Eiffel Tower can vary by up to 15 centimeters (6 inches) depending on the temperature. In hot weather, the iron structure expands, and in cold weather, it contracts.
  • A day on Venus is longer than a year on Venus: Venus rotates very slowly on its axis, taking about 243 Earth days to complete one rotation. However, its orbit around the Sun only takes about 225 Earth days, making a day (rotation) longer than a year (orbit).
  • Every day, about 2.5 quintillion bytes of data are created globally. That's equivalent to 250,000 Libraries of Congress.
  • If all the blood vessels in the human body were laid end to end, they would measure approximately 60,000 miles, enough to circle the Earth more than twice.
  • Humans blink about 15-20 times per minute. If you live to be 80 years old, you will have spent about 5 years of your life with your eyes closed due to blinking.
