Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mississippi

Dashcam video captures driver avoiding Jackson, Mississippi, shootout

Driver hits reverse as car with shooter hanging out of window spotted in Mississippi

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Dashcam footage shows a driver avoiding a shootout in Mississippi Video

Dashcam footage shows a driver avoiding a shootout in Mississippi

Viral dashcam footage of the moment a driver came within meters of a shootout in broad daylight in Jackson, Mississippi, has prompted an investigation by the Jackson Police Department. Credit: Quincy Taylor via Storyful

A startling dashcam video has captured the moment a driver encountered a shootout in broad daylight in Jackson, Mississippi. 

Footage of the incident, which is now being investigated by the Jackson Police Department, begins with a driver making a right turn at an intersection and approaching a gas station. 

Multiple gunshots can then be heard – including automatic fire – as a gray sedan with a shooter hanging out of its rear passenger side window is seen making a U-turn in front of the vehicle. 

"Oh my goodness, a shootout over here!" the driver says as the shooter appears to be pointing their weapon toward the gas station. 

MISSISSIPPI MOTHER SUES POULTRY FACTORY WHERE 16-YEAR-OLD SON DIED IN WORKPLACE ACCIDENT 

Jackson, Mississippi shootout caught on video

A shooter is seen hanging out of a window during a gunfight that erupted in Jackson, Mississippi. (Quincy Taylor via Storyful)

The video ends with the driver backing away from the scene. 

The Jackson Police Department said in a statement obtained by the Darkhorse Press news website that the shooting on Adkins Blvd. near I-55 Frontage Road did not happen recently, but an investigation is ongoing. 

2 ARRESTED IN MISSISSIPPI AFTER BABY FOUND BEHIND DUMPSTERS OF MOBILE HOME PARK 

Jackson shooting car flees scene

The clip ends with the car involved in the shooting making an illegal U-turn in the middle of a road. (Quincy Taylor via Storyful)

There were no reports of injuries in relation to the shooting, the website added. 

Dashcam video captures Mississippi shooting

The shooter in the car involved in the incident in Jackson, Mississippi, appeared to be looking in the direction of a gas station. (Quincy Taylor via Storyful)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Jackson Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Fox News' Emmett Jones contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.