Daniel Penny defense moves for mistrial again after prosecution witness brings up stricken subject

NEW YORK – New York City Marine veteran Daniel Penny returned to court Monday for his manslaughter trial – and his defense team entered another motion to declare a mistrial after the prosecution's star witness, Dr. Cynthia Harris with the Office of the City Medical Examiner, brought up the word "homicide" on the witness stand.

When discussing Jordan Neely's cause and manner of death Friday, Harris mentioned that "Dr. Graham reviews all homicide reports."

Judge Maxwell Wiley ordered that comment to be stricken but other testimony in the conversation leading up to it would remain part of the case.

Penny, 26, is on trial for the 30-year-old Neely's death, but he is not accused of killing him on purpose. Prosecutors have charged him with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Neely barged onto a subway car, threw his jacket on the ground and started making erratic death threats, according to witnesses.

Earlier this month, Penny's defense had moved for a mistrial alleging that prosecutors were improperly painting Neely's death as a racial issue. Penny is not accused of a hate crime.

The defense argued that Penny is not getting a fair trial , and raised a number of objections, saying that the prosecution was trying to paint Penny as a "White vigilante" and improperly allowed witness Johnny Grima, a homeless man with a conviction for bashing someone with a bat, to call the defendant a "murderer" from the witness stand when he has not been accused of murder.

Wiley denied that request, too, but told Penny's team "I see what you're getting at."

Before jurors entered the room Monday, the sides discussed with the judge entering additional evidence – a police report that described Neely as a screaming man, as opposed to screaming when police arrived.

He was unresponsive when police arrived, but there was confusion related to Dr. Harris' testimony.

She returned to the stand for the third day Monday. She is the 34th witness called by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. Once her questioning concludes, the defense team is expected to begin calling witnesses of its own.

Although Neely had synthetic drugs in his system that she likened to cocaine, she said she did not wait for the toxicology report to declare his cause and manner of death and was adamant that he died of asphyxiation, not cardiac arrest. He still had a pulse when Penny let go.

There was no damage to bones in his chin, neck or midline structures, she said. She found scrapes and bruises on his face, neck, torso and arms, petechiae (small red spots caused by bleeding) in his eyes and organ damage from his sickle cell trait.

Dr. Harris' testimony began Thursday, after Joseph Caballer, the Marine martial arts instructor who had taught Penny about chokeholds, told the jury that the point of the maneuver is to take control of a threat until they are unconscious.

Testimony is expected to conclude before Thanksgiving.

If convicted of the top charge of manslaughter, Penny faces up to 15 years in prison.