Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Dangerous storms will threaten Gulf Coast with tornadoes, large hail

Flash flooding, damaging winds will also be possible

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Severe storms, possible tornados batter Texas injuring at least 4 people Video

Severe storms, possible tornados batter Texas injuring at least 4 people

Severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes devastate Northern Texas, killing at least four people

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After over a dozen reports of tornadoes in Texas on Monday, another round of strong-to-severe storms will threaten the Gulf Coast states on Tuesday and from Florida up into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday.  

LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI, ALABAMA WARNED AS STORM APPROACHES

Gulf Coast severe storm threat

Gulf Coast severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall with the risk of flash flooding and additional tornadoes will all be possible.  

Southeast severe storm threat

Southeast severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

Snow will fall to the west and north of the system across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes.

Gulf Coast flash flood threat

Gulf Coast flash flood threat (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, the heat will build across the West mid-week.  

Midwest futuretrack

Midwest futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures will be 15-20 above average, especially for the interior valleys of California

Southern futuretrack

Southern futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fire danger will increase on Wednesday for the southern Plains.  

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service.

Your Money