'Dancing nurse' who fought coronavirus in New York, Texas contracts COVID-19

A woman known as the "Dancing Nurse" for the way she cheered up her COVID-19 patients working as a traveling nurse in New York and Texas, has contracted the virus.

Ana Wilkinson, who is based in California but worked on the road throughout the pandemic, said this week that she isn't sure exactly where she got COVID-19.

"I had a hard time breathing, no energy, fevers, body aches, and a headache that won’t go away," she wrote on Instagram on Monday. "The fevers were just awful. Sweating through my sheets and not being able to get comfortable."

Wilkinson became known for dancing to uplift her patients at Harlem Hospital in New York, then in Texas more recently.

"They kinda just see me dance and they’re like, 'wait a minute, I know you!'" she told KGTV earlier this month. "They [my patients] probably think I’m weird right off the bat but it’s a good conversation from there on and I think it actually eases them because they’re so nervous and so scared."

After returning home to California, Wilkinson caught COVID-19 in mid-December around the same time she was vaccinated, which is not unheard-of.

"It's not unexpected at all. If you work through the numbers, this is exactly what we’d expect to happen if someone was exposed," Dr. Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist, told KGTV after another nurse in the San Diego area tested positive about a week after getting the vaccine.

"We know from the vaccine clinical trials that it’s going to take about 10 to 14 days for you to start to develop protection from the vaccine."

As Wilkinson recovers, she reminded people to look after their mental health while battling the virus.

"My advice is to find your person to talk to," she wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "Have a support system. You need an outlet. If you journal, do it. If you look at social media, just be careful. It might send you in a spiral. But most importantly, be kind to yourself."