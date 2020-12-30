Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Colorado investigating possible second case of coronavirus variant

Both the confirmed case and the suspect case involve National Guard members

By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
close
New coronavirus strain confirmed in ColoradoVideo

New coronavirus strain confirmed in Colorado

Public health officials in Colorado confirm first case of new COVID-19 variant in the U.S. Fox News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat with insight.

Colorado officials are investigating a second "highly suspicious" but not yet confirmed case of a coronavirus variant potentially found in another COVID-19-positive patient. Both the confirmed coronavirus variant case and the potential second case involve members of the Colorado National Guard who were deployed to help Good Samaritan Society nursing home in Simla, where there was a widespread outbreak of COVID-19.

Both individuals arrived at the nursing home on Dec. 23 and tested positive on Dec. 24.

COLORADO HEALTH OFFICIALS CONFIRM HIGHLY INFECTIOUS CORONAVIRUS VARIANT FOUND, FIRST IN US 

The first U.S. case involving variant B.1.1.7, was detected by Colorado’s state lab, which is now conducting an investigation of the nursing home residents and staff as previous positive test results were processed through an outside lab. Preliminary results do not indicate that the variant is circulating through the nursing home, officials said during a press conference on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Both the confirmed case of the variant and the suspected case have been ordered to isolate for a period of 10 days while officials conduct contact tracing and attempt to determine where the variant was picked up from. The patient with the confirmed variant is experiencing mild symptoms. 

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.