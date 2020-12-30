Colorado investigating possible second case of coronavirus variant

Colorado officials are investigating a second "highly suspicious" but not yet confirmed case of a coronavirus variant potentially found in another COVID-19-positive patient. Both the confirmed coronavirus variant case and the potential second case involve members of the Colorado National Guard who were deployed to help Good Samaritan Society nursing home in Simla, where there was a widespread outbreak of COVID-19.

Both individuals arrived at the nursing home on Dec. 23 and tested positive on Dec. 24.

COLORADO HEALTH OFFICIALS CONFIRM HIGHLY INFECTIOUS CORONAVIRUS VARIANT FOUND, FIRST IN US

The first U.S. case involving variant B.1.1.7, was detected by Colorado’s state lab, which is now conducting an investigation of the nursing home residents and staff as previous positive test results were processed through an outside lab. Preliminary results do not indicate that the variant is circulating through the nursing home, officials said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Both the confirmed case of the variant and the suspected case have been ordered to isolate for a period of 10 days while officials conduct contact tracing and attempt to determine where the variant was picked up from. The patient with the confirmed variant is experiencing mild symptoms.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.