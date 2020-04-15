Cuomo says New York giving away some ventilators, coronavirus outbreak 'stabilized' there

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that New York will provide ventilators to Michigan and Maryland, just over two weeks after claiming his state was short by tens of thousands.

"On the ventilators, we've stabilized our health care situation," he said during his daily briefing on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"New York had one of the earlier curves. There are other places in this country that are now seeing increases in the death rate -- and they're seeing stress on their healthcare system," Cuomo continued.

The Democratic governor said his state is grateful for the help they've received during the crisis and is now in a position to pay it forward.

"I will never forget the generosity that people across this country showed to our state," Cuomo added.

"The state of Michigan is going through an issue right now. The state of Maryland is going through as issue. We're stabilized. We're going to send 100 ventilators to Michigan and 50 to the state of Maryland."

President Trump had publicly challenged Cuomo's narrative of needing more ventilators back in March, and said that state had a chance to stock up in 2015, but passed on the opportunity.

This news comes on the same day that Cuomo issued an executive order, directing all New Yorkers to wear masks in public if they are unable to practice social distancing.

"I am issuing an Executive Order today that all people MUST wear a mask or face-covering in public in situations where social distancing is not possible," he wrote.

"For example, if you are riding on public transit where it is impossible to maintain social distancing, or walking on a busy sidewalk, you must wear a face-covering like a bandana or a mask."

As of Wednesday, New York still had the largest number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. with just over 200,000 and has experienced the most fatalities with over 11,500.