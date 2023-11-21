Cringeworthy things your family doesn't want to talk about this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is an awful time to ask about politics, relationships, work, college admissions and which family member brought the disgusting side dish, Americans in the nation's capital told Fox News.

"What we're not going to talk about at Thanksgiving is politics," Kyle told Fox News. "Everybody has different views … it's about getting family together on the holidays."

Justin, a high school student, said he was not looking forward to explaining his upcoming college decision.

"It's just a dreaded topic," he said. "It's always, 'where are you going to go to college? What's your major? What do you want to do when you grow up?'"

Discussing family disputes and politics are the top conversations Americans don't want to have at the holiday table this year, according to a survey from Preply, a language tutor site. Religion, COVID-19 and social reform were divisive subjects to avoid last year, a psychologists told Fox News at the time.

"Politics would be the biggest ticket to avoid at all costs," James told Fox News, adding that Thanksgiving is "not the time to voice your ideas of the way things should be run."

Hailey agreed: "Sports and politics, those are kind of off-limits because we get too aggressive."

"We're just going to keep it what [we're] thankful for," she continued, "and that's spending time with each other."

Others said they try not to discuss dating.

"I don't really talk about relationships," Zion told Fox News.

Ana, another D.C. resident, said: "When are you getting married? And when am I having kids? That's the two top questions that I don't like being asked at Thanksgiving dinner."

Some even avoid asking about Thanksgiving recipes.

"Certain people can't cook in my family, so we don't ask who made it," Victoria told Fox News. "We just eat it and be like, 'okay, yeah, this is good,' but you know it's not good. So we don't ask who made the dish."

Another woman, Elizabeth, said: "Don't talk about people's food. If you don't like it, don't eat it. But don't say, ‘Oh, who made the potato salad?’"

"I don't want to talk about finance and no problems," Roberta said. "I want all to be joyful, laughing, eating, drinking and having fun."

Thanksgiving is a day to focus on family and gratitude, locals told Fox News.

"I don't want to hear about any negative stuff," Michelle said. "I want to talk about what people are blessed to have and what they are thankful for."

