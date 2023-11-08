Celebrity chef Robert Irvine reveals the best way to use those Thanksgiving leftovers this year

Looking for a more exciting way to use your Thanksgiving leftovers?

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine shared his recipe for the ultimate Thanksgiving sandwich using leftover turkey from the holiday.

The Florida-based chef told Fox News Digital that although a lot of people already know what to do with their leftovers — he has a new recipe to add to the mix.

"You probably have your own traditions by now — whether that’s a simple late-night turkey sandwich, a big pot of turkey soup or the preferred favorite of dads across America: picking at the turkey with your bare hands and feeding yourself right there on the spot with the refrigerator door open," he joked.

Although Irvine said he "passes no judgment," his recipe for a turkey sandwich can be a brand new way to experience holiday leftovers.

Irvine shared the recipe that can turn "Thanksgiving, again" to "Thanksgiving, but on bread."

The Ultimate Thanksgiving Leftover Meal: Open-Faced Turkey Sandwich by Chef Robert Irvine

Ingredients

1 slice of crusty white bread, toasted

1½ cups milk

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups Gruyere cheese

3 cups shredded turkey

3 tablespoons hot sauce

2 tablespoons diced bacon

Directions

1. In a medium sauté pan over medium heat, add bacon and cook for 5-8 minutes.

2. In a separate sauce pot, add milk and bring to a boil.

3. In another pot, add butter and allow it to melt. Then, add flour and allow it to cook over medium heat for approximately 4-6 minutes.

4. Whisk milk and allow it to cook for approximately 10 minutes. Then, fold in the shredded cheese.

5. In a separate sauté pan, add shredded turkey meat and place in a 300-degree oven.

6. Place heated turkey on top of the toasted white bread. Top with mornay sauce, crispy bacon, hot sauce — and chopped parsley and tarragon.

7. Enjoy!

