Cape Air flight crashes at Massachusetts airport, no deaths reported

A plane carrying six passengers and one pilot crashed at Provincetown, Massachusetts on Thursday afternoon.

No deaths were reported in the crash at the Provincetown Municipal Airport, but all seven were transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

The crash occurred at around 3:30 p.m. ET.

It was coming from Boston's Logan International Airport with a scheduled arrival time of 3:20 p.m. ET in Provincetown.

The Cape Air flight 2072, a Cessna 402C, was landing when it hit bad weather that caused the issue, according to Town Manager Alex Morse.

"Cape Air confirms an incident involving Flight 2072 traveling from Boston Logan International to Provincetown Airport. Upon landing at Provincetown Airport, the plane exited the runway. Six passengers and one crew member were onboard," Cape Air wrote in a release.

The Cape Cod Times reported that, after emergency responders received a call for a report of a plane crash at the end of the runway at Race Point Road, the aircraft was in flames.

It was not a high-impact crash, but some were left with burns.

In an interview with WHDH, passenger Autumn Kerr – who reportedly suffered burns, is a recent cancer survivor and lost her best friend in a plane crash 20 years ago – said she thought she was going to die and that the plane's pilot saved her life.

"All of a sudden we just hit the ground and the trees, and it burst into flames in the front, and then the right side burst into flames," she said.

"I ripped the seat out and I turned it around and used it as a shield from the flames, and then I couldn’t get the seatbelt out and everyone was gone. I was like please get my seatbelt off," Kerr recalled to the station.

"I think that because we were the last, he came back and unbuckled it," she said of the pilot. "He looked pretty injured because I saw him on the gurney when I went to my ambulance."

In a statement, Cape Air said its officials were working with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and local authorities and the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) told the Times that it would also investigate the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.