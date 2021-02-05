Court grants accused Capitol rioter permission to travel to Mexico for preplanned work trip

A court has granted accused Capitol rioter Jenny Cudd permission to travel to Mexico later this month for a preplanned "weekend retreat" with her employees.

Cudd was charged with entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct last month after she was allegedly part of a group that broke down House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s door during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

A condition of Cudd's release from jail last month was that "travel outside continental U.S. must be approved by the court."

On Monday, her lawyers asked the court to allow her to travel to Riviera Maya in Mexico from February 18-21 for a preplanned trip with the employees of a flower shop she owns.

"Prior to the alleged offense at issue, Ms. Cudd planned and prepaid for a weekend retreat with her employees," reads the motion that her lawyers filed. "This is a work-related bonding retreat for employees and their spouses."

The court noted Friday that Cudd's Pretrial Services Officer and the prosecutors did not oppose the request.

"The Court also notes the Defendant has no criminal history and there is no evidence before the Court suggesting the Defendant is a flight risk or poses a danger to others," the court's order reads.

Cudd shared a now-deleted video on Facebook in which she boasted about being part of the group that broke down Pelosi's door.

"We did break downm... Nancy Pelosi's office door, and somebody stole her gavel, and took a picture sitting in the chair flipping off the camera," she said in the video.

Cudd told the Associated Press after she was arrested that she didn't go into Pelosi's office herself and didn't do anything violent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.