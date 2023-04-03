Expand / Collapse search
Nevada
Published

Couple found dead in Las Vegas, authorities believe it was a murder-suicide

NV man, woman were married but recently separated

Associated Press
A man and woman have been found dead in North Las Vegas and authorities said it appears to be a murder-suicide.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the bodies of the couple were discovered fatally shot around 4 p.m. Saturday on property where the man lived.

Las Vegas police responded to the North Las Vegas address because the property was in an unincorporated part of the city.

The man and woman were married and had recently separated, according to police.

A couple was found dead in North Las Vegas at the man's home. The couple had been married, but recently separated. Authorities believe it was a murder-suicide.

The couple were in their 40s, but their names weren’t immediately released.

Police said witnesses told them about hearing gunshots, but it was unclear who fired the gun.