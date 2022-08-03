Corgi survived shot to the head in Pennsylvania: 'lucky to be alive'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An 8-year-old corgi from Pennsylvania is still alive despite being shot between the eyes after running away from the breeding farm where he lived.

After the dog named Arthu

r suffered a blow to the head, he crawled under a fence to a family farm in Lancaster County. Arthur was found at the farm on July 14 and the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) was called.

He was weathered and flea-bitten, and the family assumed the injury on his head was from the fence, but veterinarians later identified it as a bullet wound. On July 18, the pooch was taken to Mainline Animal Rescue, a PSPCA affiliate.

The PSPCA shared the news of Arthur's recovery on social media.

NYC DOG TRAPPED IN HOT CAR ENDURES MONTH-LONG RECOVERY, FINDS HOME WITH OFFICER

"Arthur is lucky to be alive. And that is not an understatement. He was shot between the eyes and seemingly left for dead," the agency wrote on Instagram.

Veterinarians had cleaned the wound and took x-rays, and discovered it was a gunshot wound between his eyes.

"Arthur had been shot at an angle that miraculously missed his brain," the PSPCA wrote. "The bullet left a hole in Arthur's head & caused damage to his airway passages and mouth. He was covered in fleas, had ear infections and was anemic. But, he was alive."

The PSPCA Humane Law Enforcement team is investigating the incident.

CATS CLASSIFIED AS ‘INVASIVE ALIEN SPECIES' BY POLISH SCIENTIFIC INSTITUTE

It was not clear who shot the animal, but his previous owners have been ruled out as suspects. The PSPCA believes the suspected shooter resides in Lancaster County.

The prior owners, who run a breeding operation, released the corgi to the agency’s care. The dog is now known as "Arthur, The Survivor."

Arthur has been staying in the hospital receiving treatment with antibiotics.

NEW YORK WOMAN DIES AFTER BEING MAULED BY FAMILY PIT BULL

The organization said it remains hopeful that Arthur would make a full recovery, but there are still bullet fragments in his wound that may require specialty care.

The PSPCA described him as "the most gentle and friendliest boy."

"Everyone loves him, and we've learned that he loves chicken nuggets. We have a feeling he'll be getting a LOT of those," the agency wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We cannot imagine why anyone would shoot such a wonderful dog," the PSPCA continued. "But, our officers will do everything they can to find out. And while they do, we'll spend our days spoiling Arthur & telling him what a good boy he is."