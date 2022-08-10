Cooler weather eases sweltering heat across the nation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cooler air will finally replace the extreme heat wave experienced by millions of Americans at the end of the week.

A slow-moving cold front is cooling off large portions of the country, while also bringing showers and storms that will enhance the flood threat from the Ohio Valley to New England.

Flood advisories have been issued from eastern Kentucky across West Virginia.

Already saturated ground from weeks of damaging rains and floods will again be hit hard in eastern Kentucky.

Widespread rainfall of 1-3" is forecast with isolated areas getting 5 inches of rain.

While heavy rain is likely, the chance for severe thunderstorms is low.

Behind this rain-making cold front, cooler and drier air will move in.

Daytime high temperatures fall from the middle 90s to the middle 80s across much of the eastern U.S. on Wednesday.