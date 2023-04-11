Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

Convicted Indiana child molester assaults prison employee with steel pipe, police say

The victim suffered potentially life-threatening injuries

By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An inmate at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City allegedly assaulted a prison supervisor on Monday, according to state police.

Jeremy W. Davidson, 39, hit the supervisor on the head with a steel pipe. The victim was transported to the hospital after the attack.

Inmates were working in a steel shop at around 12:30 p.m. local time Monday when an argument broke out between Davidson and the supervisor, police said in a press release.

2 INDIANA OFFICERS CLEARED IN CONNECTION TO FATAL SHOOTING DURING TRAFFIC STOP

Jeremy W. Davidson hit a prison supervisor on the head with a steel pipe.

Jeremy W. Davidson hit a prison supervisor on the head with a steel pipe. (Indiana State Police)

The argument turned physical when Davidson hit the supervisor on the head with a steel pipe, causing potentially life-threatening injuries.  

The victim was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital and underwent emergency treatment. The victim was in critical condition.

Davidson was immediately taken into custody and has been transferred from the state prison to another facility, police said.  

MOTHER OF INDIANA TODDLER WHO SHOT SELF STRIKES PLEA DEAL

Inmates were working in a steel shop when an argument between Davidson and the prison supervisor turned physical.

Inmates were working in a steel shop when an argument between Davidson and the prison supervisor turned physical. (Indiana State Police via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is already serving a sentence for five counts of child molestation out of Carroll County. Davidson's release date is in the year 2192.

No charges in connection with Monday's attack have been filed as of Monday night. The charges will be determined by the LaPorte County Prosecutor pending the outcome of the investigation.