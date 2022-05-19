Expand / Collapse search
Connecticut lacrosse player James McGrath stabbing: 16-year-old murder suspect named

Raul Eliah Valle is charged with murder in death of 17-year-old James McGrath

Marta Dhanis
By Marta Dhanis , Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Father of Connecticut lacrosse player: ‘This is a day to celebrate Jimmy’s life’ Video

Father of Connecticut lacrosse player: ‘This is a day to celebrate Jimmy’s life’

Family and friends of James McGrath gather to commemorate Jimmy’s life at Shelton High School.

The 16-year-old Connecticut suspect charged in the brutal stabbing death of high school lacrosse player James "Jimmy" McGrath has been identified in court documents obtained by Fox News Thursday. 

Raul Eliah Valle, 16, of Milford, was charged with one count of murder and two counts of first-degree assault for allegedly stabbing 17-year-old McGrath and others during a fight outside a house party Saturday. 

CONNECTICUT HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE REMEMBERED IN SHOW OF UNITY BETWEEN OPPOSING TEAMS 

James McGrath poses in his lacrosse uniform.

James McGrath poses in his lacrosse uniform. (Fairfield College Preparatory School)

"Obviously, this is an unspeakable tragedy for everyone involved, and it would be irresponsible for me to make any comment before I have the chance to examine all of the evidence in the case," defense attorney Jake Donovan, representing Valle, told reporters outside the courtroom Thursday. "I appreciate your interest and your concern, but again, I need to see the entire file."

Donovan said the case was transferred to Milford court and the next hearing is scheduled for June 7. 

