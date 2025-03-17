Columbine shooting survivor loses battle with cancer

A Colorado woman who survived the Columbine High School shooting more than 25 years ago has died, following a battle with cancer.

Karissa Rund, 40, who was known for "her resiliency, bravery, dedication and abiding service to God," succumbed to colorectal cancer on March 3, according to a GoFundMe page and her obituary.

"Karissa was a Columbine shooting survivor, war widow, battled stage 4 cancer for 10 years, and the biggest encourager most of us have ever known. Her mission of service to people, proclaiming the hope of God despite pain and suffering, and being a light despite darkness – this legacy has changed her corner of the world. Her presence in this world was a gift," read a statement on a GoFundMe page set up for her husband, Doug Rund.

"Doug, day-in and day-out, selflessly and unwaveringly served Karissa in her sickness," the statement added. "He tenderly and attentively cared for her every need, noticing the little details, knowing just how she wanted/liked things."

Karissa Rund, of Westminster, said on her website she was 11 years old when her mother died of breast cancer and that she survived the Columbine High School shooting at age 14.

"When I was 20, I became a war widow when my husband and high school sweetheart was killed in action in Iraq," she added.

Rund then became engaged to Doug Rund, the brother of her late husband Greg Rund, who died in Fallujah from small arms fire, according to media reports.

Rund said she was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer at the age of 31.

"I’ve endured nine surgeries, an incalculable amount of suffering and pain, as well as two years of chemo… and that part of my journey isn’t done," she wrote on her website.

Rund’s obituary describes her as having a "storied career in civil service working as a speechwriter and public affairs specialist for the Department of Energy, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and finally the Department of Homeland Security."

"She medically retired when she was no longer able to keep up with the rigors of career civil service and started a nonprofit ministry to aid, inspire, and doula all suffering people. Her ministry touched many people across the country and was a project she pursued until she was physically unable," the obituary continued.

"Karissa was an abiding servant to God," the obituary added. "She was a force of friendship in this world, a lover of adventure, and a delighter in the victories of all those around her."