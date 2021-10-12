Colorado State University student slams campus COVID rules: 'They don't care about our health'

A Colorado State University student said Tuesday that unvaccinated students are being held to a different set of standards by the administration, and are being threatened with arrests or citations if they do not comply with a variety of school health policies.

"The school really doesn’t care about our health," said Gabby Reichardt.

"If the school cared about our health they would cancel all of the massive football games they’re holding on campus, they would cancel all of their private donor events, they would ask anyone visiting our campus their vaccination status—not just tuition-paying students and faculty."

CSU warned students in an email on October 6 they will arrest or cite them for trespassing if they are found on school property without first submitting COVID-19 vaccination or exemption information.

On Monday, the university sought to clarify their policy on vaccination, telling Fox News that they are "not arresting students who are unvaccinated," and those unvaccinated students are free to come and go from campus, including attending classes, so long as they provide their vaccination information or declare an exemption.

If they come to class before providing their information it "will be considered trespassing."

Reichardt has been approved for a vaccination exemption but says she still must test negative for COVID twice a week, whereas vaccinated students do not have to undergo tests. She says this distinction shows that vaccinated students are not being held to the same standard, given that vaccinated individuals can still catch and transmit the virus.

According to guidelines issued by the school President Joyce McConnell, students must submit proof of vaccination or request an exemption on the student portal. Those who are unvaccinated, including individuals who have been given an exemption, are subject to mandatory twice-weekly COVID-19 screenings, which will be extended indefinitely.

Masks are also being required in all university buildings.

According to the CSU website, 88.8% of students have been at least partially vaccinated. 8.9% have exemptions.