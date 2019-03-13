Colorado State Patrol corporal killed after being struck by vehicle during blizzard

A Colorado state trooper was killed when he was struck by a vehicle as a blizzard hit parts of the state on Wednesday.

Cpl. Daniel Groves, 52, was assisting a vehicle that slid off Interstate 76 in Weld County when someone driving a Volvo "lost control" and hit Groves, who was outside of his patrol vehicle, Colorado State Patrol said on Twitter.

Groves was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver who allegedly hit Groves, 58-year-old John Carpenter, was also transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, officials said.

The National Weather Service had issued a blizzard warning for Weld County and surrounding areas in eastern Colorado on Wednesday. Authorities are investigating "high speed in poor driving conditions" as a possible cause of the accident.

Groves had worked with the Colorado State Patrol since July 2007, according to the department.