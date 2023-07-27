Colorado sheriff warns hikers of naked sexual predator targeting women along trails

An unidentified man described as a sometimes-naked sexual predator is targeting women who hike alone on trails in Jefferson County, Colorado, authorities said.

Deputies have received several reports of the man confronting women who are alone on trails at Flying J Ranch Park in Conifer and one incident at Alderfer Three Sisters Park in Evergreen, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The first report believed to have involved the suspect was made April 3, when a man without clothes approached a female hiker and touched her buttocks, according to authorities. The suspect fled and remained at large.

Officials said that with each subsequent confrontation, the suspect’s behavior became more aggressive.

FLORIDA WOMAN CHASES OFF MAN WHO GRABBED HER WAIST, THRUST AGAINST HER ON WALKING TRAIL

On June 13, officials said, another woman was confronted by a naked man who began touching himself sexually.

He struck again on July 18, contacting three different woman, the sheriff’s office said. He allegedly fondled two of the victims, touched himself sexually and engaged in sexual conversation.

On July 24, he confronted a woman along a trail while masturbating, grabbed the victim and tried to rip her clothing off, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies described the suspect as a White male between 20 and 30 years old, having a fit, athletic build with dark hair. In some cases, he was seen carrying a dark backpack.

PHILADELPHIA PIZZA DELIVERY DRIVER FIGHTS OFF WOULD-BE CARJACKERS, SHOOTS 1 SUSPECT IN BUTTOCKS: REPORTS

So far, the suspect has avoided capture in each incident by running off into the woods before authorities could respond.

Rachel Mahloch, founder of Battle Woman Self Defense, told FOX31 Denver that surprise attacks are challenging, and if you don’t prepare for those scenarios, you likely won’t react quickly enough.

"If you don’t have the intent to hurt the person who’s trying to hurt you for the goal of getting away, then it’s going to be very challenging," Mahloch said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff’s office warned hikers to always hike with a friend, don’t go off trail, be aware of your surroundings and let others know where you’re planning to hike.