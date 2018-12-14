Colorado police plead for Kelsey Berreth’s fiancé to speak with them as hunt for missing mom intensifies

Colorado police on Friday afternoon pleaded with the fiancé of missing mother Kelsey Berreth to come forward and speak with investigators, as he is the “last person” to speak to her since she disappeared 23 days ago.

Investigators hunting for clues in the mysterious vanishing showed up at Patrick Frazee's property near Florissant Friday morning. Frazee's attorney said the search warrant came as a surprise to his client.

Frazee is reportedly engaged to marry Berreth, last spotted around noon on Thanksgiving at a supermarket with their one-year-old daughter.

“We are asking Patrick to sit down with investigators since he is the last person to speak to Kelsey face to face based on our investigation,” Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said at an afternoon press conference. De Young labeled the disappearance “suspicious,” adding that law enforcement does not believe that Berreth is purposely avoiding location.

“At this point, we are considering every possibility,” the police chief said.

De Young didn’t detail the exact reasoning for executing the warrant, but noted that “we did have enough information for a judge to sign off.” He said Frazee has only communicated with law enforcement via his attorney. “We have yet to have him sit down with one of our investigators,” he said.

“There have been numerous questions about whether Patrick is a suspect or a person of interest,” De Young said. “At this point, we are considering every possibility and I’m not willing to jump to conclusions or label people involved in this highly complex investigation.”

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office said the search of Frazee's home could last three days, KKTV reported.

Frazee's attorney Jeremy Loew said Friday that his client continues to cooperate with law enforcement investigating Berreth's disappearance.

"We understand that a search warrant was executed on Mr. Frazee’s property," Loew said. "Mr. Frazee was never asked to voluntarily participate in this search. We encourage law enforcement to take whatever steps it deems necessary to find Kelsey Berreth and to be able to exclude Patrick Frazee as a possible suspect in this missing person investigation."

Asked if he still thought Berreth was alive, the police chief said that it was “absolutely a possibility and that is our hope.”

“This has been a very rough case for us to investigate,” De Young said.

Information on a reward for information on the case is pending.

