Colorado
Published

Colorado mom who tossed newborn over fence and left to die is convicted of murder

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A Colorado mother accused of smothering her newborn daughter and throwing her over a fence into a neighbor’s yard was found guilty of first-degree murder Tuesday.

Camille Wasinger-Konrad, 25, gave birth in her bedroom in January 2018, KMGH-TV reported. She covered the baby’s nose and mouth, carried her outside and threw her into a neighbor’s yard. She left the baby for dead.

Camille Wasinger-Konrad

Camille Wasinger-Konrad (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Her neighbor found the dead girl that night and called the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

“This tiny baby was smothered by her mother, flung over a neighbor’s fence and left to die by the only human she had ever known,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Gallo said in court, according to KMGH.

“This defendant hurled her newborn 11 feet over an 8-foot fence, knowingly consigning her to her death. This little girl died in the cold without the dignity of even a name.”

She is scheduled to be sentenced in November and the mandatory sentence is life without parole.

Colorado has a Safe Haven Law, which would have allowed Wasinger-Konrad to leave her baby at a police station, fire or medical center no questions asked.