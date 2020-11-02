Colorado babysitter killed trying to prevent theft of truck

The owner of a remote Colorado farmhouse showed up to find her boyfriend dead in the yard and her young daughter being choked by a man inside, authorities said.

Weld County deputies were called to the home in Windsor around 1 a.m. Friday. Hours later they arrested Trevor George, 32, in Fort Collins.

The man killed was identified Monday as Ryan Rogina, 30.

DENVER DA'S HUSBAND HIT WITH ARSON CHARGES AFTER BEING ACCUSED OF VIOLATING FIRE BAN NEAR WILDFIRE

Sheriff officials said he was shot trying to prevent George from stealing a truck parked in the driveway. Rogina was watching his girlfriend's children while she was out.

Sheriff spokesman Joe Moylan told Fox News that George had chosen to steal the truck from the house at random.

KCNC-TV reported that George attacked the girl when he heard her screaming for help.

Authorities said after running off, George showed up at another house nearby and stole a Dodge Charger Hellcat.

George was arrested around 11 a.m. Friday after he was spotted on Interstate 25.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is in jail for first-degree murder and a slew of other charges.