Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Homicide
Published

Colorado babysitter killed trying to prevent theft of truck

Trevor George, 32, was arrested on a murder charge hours later

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 2<br>​​​Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 2<br>​​​

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The owner of a remote Colorado farmhouse showed up to find her boyfriend dead in the yard and her young daughter being choked by a man inside, authorities said.

Weld County deputies were called to the home in Windsor around 1 a.m. Friday. Hours later they arrested Trevor George, 32, in Fort Collins.

The man killed was identified Monday as Ryan Rogina, 30.

Mugshot for Trevor George, 32

Mugshot for Trevor George, 32 (Weld County Sheriff's Office )

DENVER DA'S HUSBAND HIT WITH ARSON CHARGES AFTER BEING ACCUSED OF VIOLATING FIRE BAN NEAR WILDFIRE

Sheriff officials said he was shot trying to prevent George from stealing a truck parked in the driveway. Rogina was watching his girlfriend's children while she was out.

Sheriff spokesman Joe Moylan told Fox News that George had chosen to steal the truck from the house at random.

KCNC-TV reported that George attacked the girl when he heard her screaming for help.

Authorities said after running off, George showed up at another house nearby and stole a Dodge Charger Hellcat.

George was arrested around 11 a.m. Friday after he was spotted on Interstate 25.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP  

He is in jail for first-degree murder and a slew of other charges.