Colorado has already seized more fentanyl in 2022 than all previous years combined

Colorado authorities have already seized more fentanyl in 2022 than in all previous years combined, according to the latest drug seizure statistics.

With still four months to go in 2022, Colorado State Patrol has seized around 412 pounds of fentanyl, reports KDVR, citing CSP figures.

Colorado has among the highest drug overdose deaths in the United States. Authorities say many of those who die from a fentanyl-related overdose deaths unknowingly consume the drug laced in another clandestine produce pill.

The trend in Colorado mirrors what’s happening nationwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were more than 107,000 deaths in 2021 – a 15% increase from the year prior.

Record seizures are up for other drugs as well in Colorado, including cocaine, heroine, and methamphetamine. CSP has intercepted around 4,075 pounds of illicit drugs this year – more than the 3,836 pounds seized in 2021, KDVR reports.

Cannabis, at nearly 3,000 pounds, was the most-seized drug, followed by methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and heroin.

The latest figures come after a 13-year-old boy from Aurora, Colorado died last week of a suspect overdose from fentanyl. Jose Hernandez’s family believes he may have received a pill from someone on his way home from school.