Colorado
Published

Colorado drunk driving suspect crashes into DMV while street racing, police say

A 20-year-old Colorado man is facing DUI charges after allegedly crashing into the Pueblo DMV

By Paul Best | Fox News
Suspected drunk driver crashes into Colorado DMV while street racing Video

Suspected drunk driver crashes into Colorado DMV while street racing

The Pueblo Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man who crashed into a DMV building while allegedly intoxicated and street racing

A 20-year-old man crashed into a Department of Motor Vehicles building while allegedly intoxicated and street racing in Pueblo, Colorado, police said. 

The Colorado DMV released surveillance video of the wreck, which shows the dark-colored sedan skipping a curb and slamming into the building before coming to a stop. 

    The car appeared to spin out of control and skip a curb before crashing into the DMV office.  (Colorado DMV)

    (Colorado DMV)

The suspect, 20-year-old Isaiah Trujillo, allegedly left the scene of the wreck before police caught up and arrested him, Pueblo police spokesman Sergeant Franklyn Ortega told Fox News Digital. 

SUSPECTED DRUNK DRIVER CRASHES HEAD ON INTO WASHINGTON STATE DEPUTY'S CAR

He was charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, and other charges, Ortega said. 

The DMV office in Pueblo, Colorado, is being repaired after a suspected drunk driver crashed into it over the weekend. 

The DMV office in Pueblo, Colorado, is being repaired after a suspected drunk driver crashed into it over the weekend.  (Colorado DMV)

The Colorado DMV sent a mobile RV office to Pueblo while the building is being repaired. 

"Don't drink and drive. And don't crash your vehicle into a driver license office," the Colorado DMV tweeted this week. 

Trujillo could not be reached for comment on Thursday. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 