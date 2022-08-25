Colorado drunk driving suspect crashes into DMV while street racing, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 20-year-old man crashed into a Department of Motor Vehicles building while allegedly intoxicated and street racing in Pueblo, Colorado, police said.

The Colorado DMV released surveillance video of the wreck, which shows the dark-colored sedan skipping a curb and slamming into the building before coming to a stop.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

The suspect, 20-year-old Isaiah Trujillo, allegedly left the scene of the wreck before police caught up and arrested him, Pueblo police spokesman Sergeant Franklyn Ortega told Fox News Digital.

SUSPECTED DRUNK DRIVER CRASHES HEAD ON INTO WASHINGTON STATE DEPUTY'S CAR

He was charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, and other charges, Ortega said.

The Colorado DMV sent a mobile RV office to Pueblo while the building is being repaired.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Don't drink and drive. And don't crash your vehicle into a driver license office," the Colorado DMV tweeted this week.

Trujillo could not be reached for comment on Thursday.