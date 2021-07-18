Colorado animal rights lawyer pleads guilty to murder-for-hire plot targeting estranged husband’s girlfriend

A Colorado-based animal rights lawyer has pleaded guilty on a slew of charges in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting her estranged husband’s girlfriend, her lawyer has confirmed to Fox News.

Jennifer Emmi, 43, is charged with solicitation to commit second-degree murder, menacing, heat-of-passion strangulation, attempting to influence a judge, violating a bail bond, retaliation against a witness, and stalking – all felonies.

Emmi also faces misdemeanor charges including criminal mischief, reckless driving, tampering, and two counts of child abuse involving her own children.

Emmi, who is based in the town of Evergreen, is a well-known animal rights attorney in the area, having worked at The Animal Law Center and appeared on local TV.

Her ex-husband told investigators he feared for his life as well as that of their children and his girlfriend, according to an affidavit filed in January.

Emmi’s attorney, Colin Bresee told a judge in February that comments his client had supposedly made were blown out of proportion and stemmed from her frustration over her impending divorce.

The affidavit states that Emmi supposedly approached a farmhand and a trained military sniper in November of 2020 about killing her estranged husband’s girlfriend.

Emmi was arrested in January.

Law enforcement documents obtained by Fox News say Emmi, who also went by the name Jennifer Edwards, had an alleged history of threatening and violent behavior, including against her children.

In January 2020, Emmi "pulled a knife" on her estranged husband, Donald "Donnie" Emmi, and "put it to his neck" while he was holding one of their children, according to Donnie Emmi’s allegations disclosed in Jefferson County law enforcement documents.

Emmi’s sentencing is scheduled to begin August 16 at 1 p.m. before Judge Randall Arp.

