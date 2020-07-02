Colorado accused killer under probe – for renting out his swimming pool

Robert Feldman isn’t due in court until September to stand trial for allegedly killing his wife in 2015.

Right now, the Denver man is facing another legal matter: Whether he’s been breaking local zoning rules by renting out his swimming pool.

Feldman, 57, has been pocketing as much as $45 an hour for letting people swim in his backyard, FOX 31 of Denver reported.

He was advertising his pool as a “Totally Private Oasis” on the Swimply site – until the site started receiving complaints from the family of the woman Feldman allegedly strangled to death.

Stacy Feldman had confronted her husband about an extramarital affair, FOX 31 reported. The suspect claimed his wife died after slipping and falling in the shower.

Feldman wasn’t charged in the case until 2018 because it took Denver detectives three years to find a medical expert who would testify that the wife was strangled instead, FOX 31 reported.

Meanwhile, some of Feldman’s neighbors said they find it “creepy” that he has been renting out his pool to people while he awaits his murder trial.

But one neighbor said it didn’t seem out of character.

“I’m not a bit surprised that he would go to any lengths to make money,” Roni Brown told FOX 31. “He’s already living off his wife’s life insurance, which upset me terribly when I found that out.”

Last year the state Supreme Court ruled that Feldman could pay for his defense using his wife’s life insurance money. The dead woman’s family had argued the $752,000 should go instead to the couple’s two children, who now live with an aunt, according to FOX 31.

One woman who’s been renting Feldman’s pool told the station she didn’t know about his upcoming trial. Was she concerned now that she knows?

“Not particularly, no,” the woman said.

