Colonial Pipeline goes back online after cyberattack forced shutdown

Colonial Pipeline back online amid gas shortage following cyberattack

The Colonial Pipeline has returned to operations following a cyberattack that snarled gas supply for the eastern U.S. for days, according to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

"Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal," Colonial Pipeline said in a statement. "Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period."

"Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal," the statement added.

Hackers had demanded millions in ransom money – which the pipeline operator refused to pay, enlisting help from the Department of Energy, as well as federal, state and local authorities instead. Earlier this week, the company had resumed partial operations under manual control, according to a Wednesday statement from Deputy Energy Secretary Dave Turk.

Colonial said safety would be its "primary focus" following the restart. The pipeline operator will conduct a series of safety assessments to comply with federal guidelines.



Biden calls Netanyahu, says Israel ‘has right to defend itself’ against Hamas rockets

President Biden on Wednesday spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reaffirm U.S. support for Israel after a night of bloodshed with civilians in Tel Aviv sheltering from Hamas rockets.

"I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu not so long ago. I’ll be putting out a statement very shortly on that," Biden told reporters at the White House.

"My expectation and hope is that this will be closing down sooner than later. But Israel has a right to defend itself against thousands of rockets flying into your territory."

Israel has launched airstrikes against the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip to target what it says are caches of rockets stored by the Islamist group close to where civilians live.

Both sides in the conflict have reported civilian casualties.



Liz Cheney ousted from role as House GOP Conference chair; replacement still unclear

House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney Wednesday morning in a closed-door vote from the No. 3 spot from leadership -- but the Wyoming Republican remained defiant on the way out.

Cheney had remained steadfast in her opposition to former President Donald Trump and his "dangerous lies" about the 2020 election being stolen from him -- putting her at odds with other House Republicans who wanted to move on from the Jan. 6 riot and unite the party to win in the 2022 midterms.

Cheney was removed by a voice vote and took a swing at Trump after the Capitol meeting.

"I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office," Cheney said after her ouster. "We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language. We have seen his lack of commitment and dedication to the Constitution, and I think it's very important that we make sure whomever we elect is somebody who will be faithful to the Constitution."

Republicans, however, felt that Cheney's continued comments against Trump and conflicting statements against leadership were playing in Democrats' hands and becoming a distraction. She already survived a vote of no confidence in February, but instead of treading lightly after the warning shot, Cheney continued to double-down on her rhetoric, angering her colleagues.



- Grenell calls Susan Rice the ‘shadow president’ and ‘no one is paying attention’

- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces $1M lottery for vaccinated citizens

- Florida woman followed home, killed in driveway during botched carjacking

- Biden says he's 'not supposed to be answering all these questions’ when pressed by reporters

- New York woman arrested after striking Asian woman with a hammer, causing laceration

- NFL releases 2021 schedule with Week 1 few months away

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Sotheby's accepts cryptocurrency as Banksy art sells for $12.9M

- Boeing wins FAA OK for 737 MAX electrical fix, notifies airlines

- Bill Gates told friends he was in a 'loveless' marriage

- Wealthy Americans in New York, California fled to these 'hidden gems'

- Frank Sinatra’s desert hideaway can’t find a buyer after 15 years

- Tesla won't accept bitcoin due to currency's reliance on fossil fuels

Greg Gutfeld blasted the Biden administration for turning the clock back to the 70s and mirroring the Carter administration on Wednesday night’s "Gutfeld."



"But it’s true, we’ve gone back to the 70s," Gutfeld said. "It was a 10-year span so awful we had to create the 80s and 90s to erase it. Just like the 70s – the crime, the joblessness, the turmoil of an unstable world questioning America’s resilience – and also, no coincidence, Joe Biden’s in D.C. Fact is, we’re learning a harsh lesson here – that progress and stability and disaster is just one liberal away."

