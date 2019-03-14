Connecticut college blames late student's actions in own choking death during pancake-eating contest

A Connecticut university has denied wrongdoing in the choking death of a 20-year-old student, who died during a pancake-eating contest on campus in 2017.

Caitlin Nelson, a student at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn., was participating in a charity fundraiser when she allegedly began to shake uncontrollably and fell to the floor after eating multiple pancakes in a short period of time. She died three days later at a New York City hospital.

Lawyers for the university blamed Nelson’s own actions for her death, according to court documents filed Tuesday in response to a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the student’s mother.

Nelson’s “injuries and damages were caused in whole or in part by Caitlin Nelson’s own carelessness and negligence,” the filing stated, according to CT Post.

Her mother, Roseanne Nelson, of Clark, N.J., is seeking an undisclosed amount of money and accused the school of approving the contest despite the dangers, and failing to provide adequate medical personnel.

The student planned to get her master’s degree in social work, the lawsuit stated.

The family, who had lost Caitlin Nelson’s dad, a Port Authority officer, in the Sept. 11 terror attacks, donated the 20-year-old's organs after her death.

