US
Published

Cold weather forecast across US as tropical system expected to become a storm

Southwest, Rockies will be impacted by storms

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Florida resident on Hurricane Ian: 'This was something I've never seen in my life'

Florida resident Nicky Frisone and his wife describe how their family responded to Hurricane Ian on 'Your World.'

A powerful cold front will drop temperatures significantly over the next few days.  

SYDNEY SOAKED BY WETTEST YEAR ON RECORD WITH 3 RAINY MONTHS TO SPARE

Forecast lows across the U.S.

Forecast lows across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Some areas across the northern Plains, Upper Midwest and Great Lakes could see flurries today along the front.  

Freeze watches and warnings are posted from the Plains to the mid-Mississippi Valley through Monday morning.  

A 24-hour temperature shift

A 24-hour temperature shift (Credit: Fox News)

Showers and thunderstorms will pop up across the Southwest and southern Rockies this weekend.  

A developing tropical system will become Tropical Storm Julia later today.

The forecast track for Tropical Depression 13

The forecast track for Tropical Depression 13 (Credit: Fox News)

The storm is forecast to become a hurricane and threaten Central America. 

