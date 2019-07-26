WATCH: Alleged cocaine smugglers toss items overboard during high-speed Pacific pursuit

U.S. Coast Guard personnel based out of San Diego, Calif., intercepted a small motorboat with approximately 2,300 pounds of cocaine onboard earlier this month in international waters of the Pacific Ocean.

In a dramatic video released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people aboard the motorboat can be seen tossing items into the open ocean as they’re being pursued -- and filmed from above.

The video captures the moment that Coast Guard members in an orange boat catch up with the suspects' vessel. Then, with their guns drawn, the Coast Guard members force nine suspected smugglers to surrender with their hands in the air.

VIDEO SHOWS DRAMATIC JUMP BY COAST GUARDSMEN ONTO VESSEL LADEN WITH COCAINE: OFFICIALS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The video was credited to Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick Kelley and distributed by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.