Coast Guard searching Mississippi River for 4 missing ship crewmen

A Coast Guard helicopter and small boat are leading the search for the 4 missing men

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
A search is underway along the Mississippi River for four crew members who have been missing from a Bangladeshi bulk carrier vessel for more than 15 hours, according to Fox 8 New Orleans. (WVUE)

A search is underway along the Mississippi River for four crew members who have been missing from a Bangladeshi bulk carrier vessel for more than 15 hours, according to The United States Coast Guard (USCG).

The USCG says it is searching the river near Belle Chasse in Louisiana for the four missing crew members, all of whom are men.

A USCG helicopter and small boat are leading the search at the time of this reporting, the agency told Fox News Digital. 

Fox 8 New Orleans was first to report the story and captured video footage of the search helicopter in operation earlier today. 

A U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue helicopter in flight.

A U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue helicopter. Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images. A search is underway along the Mississippi River for four crew members who have been missing from a Bangladeshi bulk carrier vessel for more than 14 hours. ( Lisa Lake/Getty Images)

The missing men are crew members of the Meghna Adventure, a bulk carrier with a Bangladesh flag.

The USCG was notified of four people in the water Monday at around 11 p.m. and that four crew members had not arrived at the vessel for muster, a standard safety drill. 

The men are described as being of Bangladeshi nationality, aged 25, 29, 30 and 47. All men are described as having dark hair and brown skin. 

A home in Belle Chasse in Louisiana with two ships in the background

A home stands on the banks of the Mississippi River in Belle Chasse, Louisiana with two large vessels in the background. A search is underway along the Mississippi River for four crew members who have been missing from a Bangladeshi bulk carrier vessel for more than 14 hours. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The USCG did not immediately disclose the crew members' names.

Belle Chasse is on the west bank of the Mississippi River. Bangladesh is a country South Asia.

A Google Map image of an area being searched near Belle Chasse for four missing crew members.

A search is underway along the Mississippi River for four crew members who have been missing from a Bangladeshi bulk carrier vessel for more than 14 hours. A Google Map image of Belle Chasse, the search is taking place in the vicinity of the area. (Google Maps)

