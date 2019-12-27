Expand / Collapse search
Hawaii
Coast Guard searches for helicopter carrying 7 off Hawaii

The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday is searching for a helicopter carrying seven passengers that was due back at Kauai’s Na Pali coast at 5:21 p.m. local time but never arrived.

The weather conditions in the area were considered challenging, Hawaii News Now reported. Those onboard are a pilot and six passengers, the report said. Two of the six are minors.

The report said that an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and a cutter were searching for the missing chopper. A reporter at the station tweeted that the missing helicopter has an electronic locator, but there have not been any reports of signals being transmitted.