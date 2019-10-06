Coast Guard search off Maine suspended without finding missing man, 3 children

A man and three children remained missing Sunday off the coast of Maine after a Coast Guard search failed to find them or their capsized boat.

The search covered 1,523 nautical miles and was called off by the Coast Guard around 8 a.m. Sunday.

"We take all calls for help seriously," Coast Guard search-and-rescue mission coordinator Cmdr. Jame McLay said, according to Fox 25 Boston.

“We utilized every resource at our disposal and applied an extraordinary amount of search effort to locate these boaters. If there was anyone in distress we gave them the best possible chance for rescue," he said.

A distress call prompted the search Saturday morning, according to the station.

The Coast Guard said then that the man and the children were reportedly 10 nautical miles off Kennebunkport aboard a 14-foot boat and wearing orange life jackets when they lost communication.

The Coast Guard released an audio of the mayday call in which a man is heard saying, “Children are in the water now and I got to bail out and we’re just going to huddle together and I’m going to try and get us back on the top of the Jon boat.”