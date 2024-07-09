Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coast Guard

Coast Guard rescues 5 men huddled atop capsized boat 11 miles off Florida coast

24-foot vessel capsized 11 miles off coast of Mayport, Florida

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Five men huddled atop a capsized boat were rescued on Sunday after their vessel overturned 11 miles off the coast of Florida, U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) officials said.

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville was alerted at 10:15 a.m. to the capsized 24-foot vessel in the waters off Mayport, a community near Jacksonville, USCG said in a statement.

Five people were reported to be in the water, prompting the Coast Guard to immediately deploy a boat and air crew.

When the boat crew arrived at the capsized vessel, officials said they spotted all five men wearing life jackets sitting atop the overturned boat.

COAST GUARD RESCUES 8 PEOPLE, INCLUDING CHILD, AFTER BOAT CAPSIZES 36 MILES WEST OF FLORIDA

men atop capsized boat

The 24-foot vessel capsized 11 miles off the coast of Mayport, Florida, on Sunday. (U.S. Coast Guard / Station Mayport)

The crew safely brought all five men aboard the Coast Guard boat. 

men atop capsized boat

All five men were wearing life jackets as they awaited rescuers. (U.S. Coast Guard / Station Mayport)

The USCG shared photos of the rescue operation, including one showing the men reuniting with family members at the Mayport Boat Ramp.

men reunited with family at boat ramp

All five men were reunited with their family on shore. (U.S. Coast Guard / Station Mayport)

No injuries were reported.

2 RESCUED AS 80-FOOT YACHT SINKS OFF FLORIDA COAST

The cause of the capsizing remains under investigation. Officials said that weather conditions at the time were reported to be 10-knot winds with 3-to-4-foot waves.

Coast Guard crew spotting capsized boat

The Coast Guard deployed a boat crew and an air crew to help the stranded boaters. (U.S. Coast Guard / Station Mayport)

Cmdr. Nick Barrow, Sector Jacksonville search and rescue mission coordinator, warned boaters that life jackets can mean the difference between life and death on the unpredictable seas.

"While on the water, situations can become unpredictable and dangerous in an instant, so it's crucial to be prepared," Barrow said in the statement. "Having life jackets for everyone aboard your vessel can help save lives by providing essential buoyancy and increasing visibility in the water."

Florida boat that capsized is salvaged

A boat that capsized off the Florida coast was salvaged on Monday, July 8, 2024. (US Coast Guard)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The owner salvaged the vessel on Monday. USCG officials said there were no reports of pollution or sheen observed at the site where the boat overturned.