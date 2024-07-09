Coast Guard rescues 5 men huddled atop capsized boat 11 miles off Florida coast

Five men huddled atop a capsized boat were rescued on Sunday after their vessel overturned 11 miles off the coast of Florida, U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) officials said.

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville was alerted at 10:15 a.m. to the capsized 24-foot vessel in the waters off Mayport, a community near Jacksonville, USCG said in a statement.

Five people were reported to be in the water, prompting the Coast Guard to immediately deploy a boat and air crew.

When the boat crew arrived at the capsized vessel, officials said they spotted all five men wearing life jackets sitting atop the overturned boat.

The crew safely brought all five men aboard the Coast Guard boat.

The USCG shared photos of the rescue operation, including one showing the men reuniting with family members at the Mayport Boat Ramp.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the capsizing remains under investigation. Officials said that weather conditions at the time were reported to be 10-knot winds with 3-to-4-foot waves.

Cmdr. Nick Barrow, Sector Jacksonville search and rescue mission coordinator, warned boaters that life jackets can mean the difference between life and death on the unpredictable seas.

"While on the water, situations can become unpredictable and dangerous in an instant, so it's crucial to be prepared," Barrow said in the statement. "Having life jackets for everyone aboard your vessel can help save lives by providing essential buoyancy and increasing visibility in the water."

The owner salvaged the vessel on Monday. USCG officials said there were no reports of pollution or sheen observed at the site where the boat overturned.