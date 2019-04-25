Coast Guard lieutenant accused of compiling hit list of TV hosts, Dem politicians, is granted release

A Coast Guard lieutenant who investigators said espoused white nationalist views and compiled a hit list of prominent Democratic politicians and media personalities was granted pre-trial release by a federal magistrate Thursday.

Christopher Hasson, 50, had been held since his Feb. 15 arrest on drug and gun charges in the parking garage of the Coast Guard's Washington headquarters. U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Day noted that Hasson had not been charged with any terrorism-related offenses, but added that the defendant would "have to have a whole lot of supervision."

It was not immediately clear what conditions Day would impose on Hasson, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges. It also was not immediately clear when Hasson would be released.

In a court filing following Hasson's arrest, prosecutors described him as a "domestic terrorist" who "intends to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country." According to the documents, Hasson compiled a spreadsheet of so-called "traitors" that he subdivided into three categories: A,B, and C. So-called "Category A" traitors included Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York, Tim Kaine of Virginia, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut (labeled "Sen blumen jew" in the spreadsheet), Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts (labeled "poca warren"), Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California.

Also listed in "Category A" were House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., MSNBC personalities Joe Scarborough, Chris Hayes and Ari Melber as well as CNN host Don Lemon. Names in the "Category B" list included Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., CNN personalities Chris Cuomo and Van Jones and the Democratic Socialists of America.

At a bond hearing in February, prosecutor Jennifer Sykes said Hasson also would log on to his government computer during work and spend hours searching for information on such people as the Unabomber, the Virginia Tech gunman and anti-abortion bomber Eric Rudolph. Hasson also allegedly Googled topics including "most liberal senators," "best place in dc to see congress people," and "civil war if trump impeached."

Prosecutors' motion for pre-trial detention also included extracts from draft emails in which Hasson wrote he was "dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on the earth." In a separate draft letter to a neo-Nazi leader, prosecutors said Hasson "identified himself as a White Nationalist for over 30 years and advocated for 'focused violence' in order to establish a white homeland."

Following the February bail hearing, Day agreed to keep Hasson held in custody but said he was willing to revisit his decision if prosecutors didn't bring more serious charges within two weeks. Hasson's attorney, Liz Oyer, wrote in a court filing last week that prosecutors recently disclosed they didn't expect to seek any additional charges.

Investigators found 15 guns, including seven rifles, and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition at Hasson's basement apartment in Silver Spring, Md., prosecutors said. Hasson's Feb. 27 indictment also accused him of illegal possession of tramadol, an opioid painkiller.

Hasson faces up to 31 years in prison if convicted on all charges. No trial date has been set.

Fox News' Bill Mears and The Associated Press contributed to this report.