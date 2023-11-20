Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coast Guard

Coast Guard estimates more than 1 million gallons of crude oil spilled off coast of Louisiana

The Coast Guard announced an oil leak off Louisiana coast could have spilled more than 1 million gallons.

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Watch U.S. Coast Guard make daring rescue of couple and dog Video

Watch U.S. Coast Guard make daring rescue of couple and dog

The Coast Guard rescued a couple and their dog after their boat began to sink off the coast of Florida. (Credit: United States Coast Guard)

The cause of an oil leak that allegedly spilled over a million gallons of crude oil along the southeast coast of New Orleans is under investigation, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Heartland. 

The total volume of spilled crude was unclear, but the Coast Guard tells Fox News Digital initial engineering calculations determined the potential amount to be 1.1 million gallons.

The spill was first spotted and reported on Thursday around 6:30 a.m. and the 67-mile pipeline was closed, while three skimming vessels worked to recover oil on the surface.

The site of the spill is located about 19 miles offshore, south of the Chandeleur Islands and to the east of the Mississippi River.

VIDEO SHOWS US COAST GUARD'S DARING RESCUE OF COUPLE, DOG AFTER FLORIDA BOAT TAKES ON WATER

USCG Heartland search on water

Coast Guard estimates 1.1 million gallons of oil spilled off the coast of Louisiana.  (USCG Heartland)

On Friday, the Coast Guard reported on X that Clean Gulf Associates’ vessels skimmed and sampled crude oil approximately four miles southeast off South Pass, Louisiana, recovering approximately 210 gallons of oily-water mixture.

Remotely operated vehicles were deployed Friday morning and continue to survey the pipeline with no findings of a source area at this time, the Coast Guard said. 

OFFSHORE OIL AND GAS PERMITTING PLUMMETS TO 2-DECADE LOW UNDER BIDEN

Oil pulled from spill by Coast Guard

 Investigation underway of what led to oil spill off the Louisiana coast. (USCG Heartland)

According to the Coast Guard, the vehicles will continue to survey the pipeline if weather conditions permit and the Unified Command is working diligently to determine the source of the spill.

So far, the Coast Guard said overflight assessments determined there have been no reports of injuries or shoreline impacts.

COAST GUARD SEARCHES GULF OF MEXICO FOR LOUISIANA MAN REPORTED MISSING FROM CRUISE SHIP

Oil spill off coast of Louisiana

The U.S. Coast Guard estimates 1.1 million gallons of oil spilled off the coast of Louisiana. (USCG Heartland)

The Coast Guard tells Fox News Digital the cause of the spill remains under investigation and is being worked on by several agencies.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP