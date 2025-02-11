Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Coast Guard detains Mexican fishermen with over 1,600 pounds of illegally caught fish

Crews found the men fishing in federal waters off the Texas coast

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
The U.S. Coast Guard apprehended 11 Mexican fishermen in federal waters off southern Texas, while seizing roughly 1,600 pounds of illegally caught red snapper and nine sharks.

Last Thursday, Coast Guard Station South Padre, along with several other Coast Guard divisions and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) located and stopped four boats, or lanchas, off the Texas coast, which were in federal waters just north of the maritime boundary line.

Lanchas, the Coast Guard said, are slender fishing boats used by Mexican fishermen that are about 20 to 30 feet long and outfitted with an outboard motor and capable of traveling at speeds over 30 mph.

Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crews, in coordination with Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watch standers, Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrews, and Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley, located and stopped a total of 11 Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing off the Texas coast on Feb. 6.

Oftentimes, lanchas are used to transport illegal narcotics into the U.S., but also for illegal fishing in the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone near the U.S. and Mexico border in the Gulf of America.

When Coast Guard crews encountered the lanchas in federal waters, they discovered there were about 1,600 pounds of red snapper on the boats, as well as nine sharks.

The Coast Guard interdicted three lanchas, detained 11 Mexican fishermen, and seized nearly 1,600 pounds of illegally caught red snapper and nine sharks in federal waters off southern Texas.

The fish were seized along with the fishing gear and highflyers, which are used to mark the beginning and end of long fishing lines.

Authorities also took all 11 fishermen into custody and transferred them to CPB officials for further processing.

"Our crews will not pull back from efforts to end illegal fishing and trafficking of valuable natural resources on the maritime border. We remain committed to enforcing the laws of this nation," said Lt. Shane Gunderson, commanding officer of Station South Padre Island. "Whether on the southern border or along the maritime boundary line in the Gulf of America, the Coast Guard will detect, deter, and interdict illicit activity that threatens our nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.