Coast Guard detains Mexican fishermen with over 1,600 pounds of illegally caught fish

The U.S. Coast Guard apprehended 11 Mexican fishermen in federal waters off southern Texas, while seizing roughly 1,600 pounds of illegally caught red snapper and nine sharks.

Last Thursday, Coast Guard Station South Padre, along with several other Coast Guard divisions and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) located and stopped four boats, or lanchas, off the Texas coast, which were in federal waters just north of the maritime boundary line.

Lanchas, the Coast Guard said, are slender fishing boats used by Mexican fishermen that are about 20 to 30 feet long and outfitted with an outboard motor and capable of traveling at speeds over 30 mph.

Oftentimes, lanchas are used to transport illegal narcotics into the U.S., but also for illegal fishing in the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone near the U.S. and Mexico border in the Gulf of America.

When Coast Guard crews encountered the lanchas in federal waters, they discovered there were about 1,600 pounds of red snapper on the boats, as well as nine sharks.

The fish were seized along with the fishing gear and highflyers, which are used to mark the beginning and end of long fishing lines.

Authorities also took all 11 fishermen into custody and transferred them to CPB officials for further processing.

"Our crews will not pull back from efforts to end illegal fishing and trafficking of valuable natural resources on the maritime border. We remain committed to enforcing the laws of this nation," said Lt. Shane Gunderson, commanding officer of Station South Padre Island. "Whether on the southern border or along the maritime boundary line in the Gulf of America, the Coast Guard will detect, deter, and interdict illicit activity that threatens our nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."