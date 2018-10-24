CNN offices in New York City evacuated over suspicious package

CNN's New York City bureau was among the businesses evacuated Wednesday morning when a suspicious device was reportedly found in the Time Warner Center's mailroom -- that discovery coming amid the intercept of similar devices earlier in the day intended for former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The Time Warner Center building, located at 10 Columbus Circle, was evacuated just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, the NYPD said while urging people to avoid the area. At 11:11 a.m., an emergency alert system was sent out asking residents on West 58th Street between Columbus Circle and Eighth Avenue to "shelter in place immediately."

The package at the Time Warner Center was addressed to MSNBC analyst and former CIA Director John Brennan, according to CNN, citing three internal sources.

CNN anchors Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto were reporting on air when the fire alarm went off. They continued to report from outside the building, showing crowds of people standing on the street as NYPD officers and the bomb squad arrived at the scene.

CNN president Jeff Zucker sent a note to employees saying the evacuation was ordered "out of an abundance of caution.”

“We are working with authorities to determine the severity of the situation. The NYPD is on scene, and we we [sic] working closely with them to take every precaution,” Zucker said in the statement, adding that the company checked other bureaus as a precaution.

The New York City mayor’s office tweeted Mayor Bill de Blasio had been briefed on the situation.

The series of reports of "potential explosive devices" began early Wednesday morning when the FBI said it was investigating a suspicious package addressed to the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, New York. But in a statement, the Secret Service said after that package was caught by officials late Tuesday, a second package addressed to Obama "was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC" on Wednesday morning.

Reports emerged a similar suspicious package found in mail heading to the White House on Wednesday, but the Secret Service later told Fox News the reports were not true. Other packages were rumored to have been found at a handful of other Democratic leaders' offices, but those reports were either unconfirmed or denied by a spokesperson.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, in a written statement, condemned what she described as "attempted violent attacks" against Obama and the Clintons.

“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures. These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards,” she said.

The packages discovered Wednesday come two days after billionaire and liberal donor George Soros, 88, received an explosive device sent to his home. An employee who works at the residence in Westchester County found the suspicious package Monday and opened it. Federal agents safely detonated the device.

Soros was not home at the time of the incident.

It's unclear if the incidents are related.

The Time Warner Center building attracts 16 million daily visitors, according to its website. Along with the CNN New York bureau, the center also houses a diverse array of shops and restaurants.

Fox News' Brooke Singman, Tamara Gitt and John Roberts contributed to this report.