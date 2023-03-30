Cities from Texas to Michigan will be hit by another strong storm

We are officially into severe weather season, with another strong storm forecast to impact a large swath of cities from Texas to Michigan.

WEATHER OFFICIALS RETIRING NAMES FIONA, IAN FROM LIST OF TROPICAL CYCLONE NAMES

Heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds and the risk of life-threatening tornadoes are expected once again for some of the same areas that were hit last weekend.

We can expect more of the same next week, with another powerful system moving across the country.

Meanwhile, the West is still very active, with more coastal rain and mountain snow that will spread across the northern Plains and into the Great Lakes.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For all your forecast details, FOX weather has you covered.