Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Cities from Texas to Michigan will be hit by another strong storm

Severe weather is forecast to threaten the same areas that were slammed last weekend

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

We are officially into severe weather season, with another strong storm forecast to impact a large swath of cities from Texas to Michigan.  

WEATHER OFFICIALS RETIRING NAMES FIONA, IAN FROM LIST OF TROPICAL CYCLONE NAMES

The threat of severe storms in the eastern U.S. on Friday

The threat of severe storms in the eastern U.S. on Friday (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds and the risk of life-threatening tornadoes are expected once again for some of the same areas that were hit last weekend.  

The coast-to-coast storm on Sunday

The coast-to-coast storm on Sunday (Credit: Fox News)

We can expect more of the same next week, with another powerful system moving across the country.  

What to know about the late-week severe weather threat

What to know about the late-week severe weather threat (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, the West is still very active, with more coastal rain and mountain snow that will spread across the northern Plains and into the Great Lakes. 

Snow forecast through Saturday in the Great Lakes region

Snow forecast through Saturday in the Great Lakes region (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For all your forecast details, FOX weather has you covered.

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."